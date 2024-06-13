Modi government 2.0's ambitious Agnipath Scheme, which sparked outrage among Armed Forces aspirants and Opposition parties both inside and outside Parliament, is being reviewed. As the National Democratic Alliance's allies expressed their displeasure with the appointment of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, the Centre expressed its willingness to address the issues and promised to make significant changes to it. The BJP-led NDA government has formed a panel of secretaries from at least ten ministries to review the scheme and discuss how to make it more lucrative and rewarding for young recruits.

Zee News analysed the reasons for the government's review of the contentious Agnipath scheme.

The secretaries are expected to make recommendations on how to improve the short-term recruitment programme under the Agnipath scheme. The scheme became a key election issue during the campaign, with opposition parties vowing to scrap it if elected.

The panel of secretaries is expected to make a final presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi once he returns from the G7 Summit in Italy. A detailed presentation may be made to the Prime Minister on June 17 or 18.

The Indian Army is also believed to be conducting an internal assessment of the scheme and will likely submit its findings to the government.

The Prime Minister's Office is likely to make a final decision on the changes after considering all recommendations and feedback from stakeholders. The review of the Agnipath scheme is also included in the Modi government's first 100-day agenda, so "necessary amends" to the scheme are likely in the near future.

The first question is why was it necessary to change the Agnipath scheme. According to sources, three major reasons for this emerged from the Army's Internal Survey. Politics aside, the current Agnipath scheme's provisions have not been as effective in attracting young people to become Agniveers as the government had hoped.

