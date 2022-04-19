हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DNA

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Yogi govt’s guidelines on religious processions and loudspeakers

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday made an analysis of these new guidelines issued by the Yogi government.

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Yogi govt’s guidelines on religious processions and loudspeakers
Play

Amid incidents of violence during festivals in some states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that usage of loudspeakers should not cause inconvenience to others.

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday made an analysis of these new guidelines issued by the Yogi government. 

As per the new guidelines, at religious places where loudspeakers are already being used, it will be mandatory to ensure that the noise of the loudspeaker does not go beyond the premises of that religious place. That is, if there is azaan on a loudspeaker in a mosque or aarti is performed on a loudspeaker in a temple, then the sound of azaan and aarti should not go outside the temple or the mosque premises. 

Moreover, the use of loudspeakers will not be allowed at all at new religious places in the state. The government has said that the use of loudspeakers at such religious places will be considered an offense by law. 

"Although mics can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem," he said, adding that no permission should be given to install loudspeakers at new sites.

Also, no religious processions will be allowed on the roads from now on. If the police finds that a road is blocked due to any religious procession, then the police will be free to take immediate action against the organisers.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DNASudhir Chaudharyreligious processionsloudspeakersYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

PM Modi to visit 3 European countries in May first week

Must Watch

PT10M41S

DNA: Explained - Why does Elon Musk want to buy Twitter?