Amid incidents of violence during festivals in some states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that usage of loudspeakers should not cause inconvenience to others.

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday made an analysis of these new guidelines issued by the Yogi government.

As per the new guidelines, at religious places where loudspeakers are already being used, it will be mandatory to ensure that the noise of the loudspeaker does not go beyond the premises of that religious place. That is, if there is azaan on a loudspeaker in a mosque or aarti is performed on a loudspeaker in a temple, then the sound of azaan and aarti should not go outside the temple or the mosque premises.

Moreover, the use of loudspeakers will not be allowed at all at new religious places in the state. The government has said that the use of loudspeakers at such religious places will be considered an offense by law.

"Although mics can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem," he said, adding that no permission should be given to install loudspeakers at new sites.

Also, no religious processions will be allowed on the roads from now on. If the police finds that a road is blocked due to any religious procession, then the police will be free to take immediate action against the organisers.