हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DNA

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Yogi govt’s order to make national anthem compulsory in UP madarsas

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed Yogi government’s decision to make the national anthem mandatory in all madarsas in the state.

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Yogi govt’s order to make national anthem compulsory in UP madarsas

Singing of the national anthem has been made compulsory at all madarsas in Uttar Pradesh from Thursday. The Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board, SN Pandey, issued an order to this effect to all the District Minority Welfare Officers on May 9.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed Yogi government’s decision to make the national anthem mandatory in all madarsas in the state.

You must have often heard that the national anthem is not sung in any madarsa of the country. But in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has made the national anthem mandatory in all 16 and a half thousand madarsas of the state. This is a very revolutionary change.

You must have seen that in every school of the country, whether it is a Christian missionary school, a Hindu school, a Sikh school or a Buddhist school, the national anthem is sung in all schools. But not in madrasas. 

In the order issued by the Madarsa Education Council of Uttar Pradesh, it is written that this decision will be applicable to all the recognized madarsas of the state, whether they get funding from the government or not. 

There are three types of madrasas in India. Firstly, those which are recognized by the government and get funding from the central and state governments. Secondly, those which are recognized by the government but they get funding from Islamic institutions and people of the Muslim community. And thirdly, those madrasas which are neither recognized by the government nor do they get funding from the government.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DNAmadarsaSudhir ChaudharyNational anthemYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

Chintan Shivir: Rahul Gandhi interacts with porters before boarding train to Udaipur, watch

Must Watch

PT6M19S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; May 12, 2022