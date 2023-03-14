DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Yogi Govt's Ramcharitmanas Recitation Order On Navratri

New Delhi: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hold recitation of Durga Saptashati and Akhand Ramayan, in temples during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami festivals. The Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 and Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30. The culture department will make Rs 1 lakh available to each district to pay as honorarium to artists chosen to perform at these events.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the Yogi govt's decision to hold a recitation of Durga Saptashati and Akhand Ramayan during Chaitra Navratri.

The decision received a lot of flak from opposition leaders of Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the decision, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said that the Yogi Adityanath govt is forced to hold the event at its own expense as people around the country have stopped reciting the Ramcharitamanas.

Maurya further said that those talking about reciting Ramcharitmanas are enemies of women, tribals, Dalits and backward communities of this country.

Swami Prasad Maurya once again described Tulsidas's epic Ramcharitmanas as the most controversial poem in the world. He said that the Ramcharitmas talk about harassment of women, and humiliation of the Dalits and includes casteist slang. To hold a recitation event of such a poem means that the government is the enemy of these groups and it has opened the treasury to promote it.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sarcastically termed the Rs 1 Lakh inadequate and said the government should give more to districts to allow the celebration of all religious festivals.

"It's good to organise religious events," said Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi, "but what about the issues on which people voted for the BJP?"

Watch tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis: