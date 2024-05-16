DNA Exclusive: Analysis Pakistani Politicians’ Properties In Dubai Contrasting Public Hardship

The situation in cash-strapped Pakistan is so bad that poor people are unable to eat two square meals a day. Disturbed by the rising inflation, the people of PoK have come down to rebellion, in the midst of all this, a sensational report has caused a stir in Pakistan. A report titled Dubai Unlocked has claimed that the people of Pakistan may be poor and the country may be going into a trough. But the politicians, officers, army officers and police officers of this poor country are all billionaires. Who has kept his property worth billions of rupees in Dubai. According to the report

In today's DNA, Zee News' analysed how high-profile people from our cash-strapped and bankrupt neighbour Pakistan have purchased properties worth billions in Dubai.

A total of 23,000 properties of 17,000 rich people of Pakistan are in Dubai. The total value of these properties is more than $12.5 billion (about 34.5 trillion Pakistani rupees). At present, there are only 22 billion Pakistani rupees in Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan has a debt burden of $128 billion. Pakistan also has to borrow to pay the interest. The poor people of the country have accepted this plight as their fate. But there is no dearth of wealth with the same Pakistani leaders and officials, who have set records of creating wealth in Dubai.

'Dubai Unlocked 'has revealed that from the President of Pakistan to the Prime Minister and Army officers are among those who have built properties worth billions in Dubai.