DNA Exclusive: Arshad Madani Illogical 'Om and Allah' Remarks

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Syed Arshad Madani has stirred a big controversy by stating that `Om and Allah are same`. Madani, who heads the popular Muslim organisation, made the remark during the 34th general session of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind at Delhi`s Ramlila Maidan. However, it appeared that Arshad Madani was not in his senses when he made the comments. His remarks led to a big controversy and were strongly objected by others who were present at the event.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Maulana Arshad Madani Allah and Om remarks, that have now snowballed into a big controversy.

What exactly did Madani say?

"I asked dharma guru when there was no one, neither Shri Ram, nor Brahma, then whom did they worship to? Some people told me that they used to worship `Om`. Then I told them that this means that there is only one `Om or Allah`, and both are the same, and it is the only thing Manu used to worship. There was no Shiv, no Brahma, but only one Om and Allah that was worshipped... Om is called Allah by us, Ishwar by you (Hindus), Khuda by Farsi-speaking people (Persian) and God by English-speaking people."

The very first question that arises here - there is a huge difference in the times when Hinduism and Islam took birth - then how can the two be the same?

It was obvious that Madani's comments would lead to a controversy, the same happened as well.

Expressing displeasure over his remarks, Lokesh Muni and other religious leaders left the stage saying, "We only agree with living in harmony, but all the story regarding, Om, Allah, and Manu is all rubbish. He (Madani) completely spoiled the atmosphere of the session."

Lokesh Muni slammed Madani`s controversial statement on religion and gods.

Watch DNA with Rohit Ranjan to understand in detail the controversy over Madani's remarks.

Live TV