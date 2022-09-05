New Delhi: Indians are highly emotional and especially when it comes to cricket. For India, cricket is not just a gentlemen’s game but a source that brings all diverse Indians together irrespective of their caste, religion and gender. This becomes all the more special when India is playing against Pakistan owing to our controversial dynamics. However, when all eyes were glued to television screens another rivalry was being fathered on social media against Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who mistakenly dropped a catch against Pakistan. After Sunday’s defeat in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match, Pakistani trolls began hateful propaganda against the Indian player and called her an agent of the anti-India Khalistani movement. Nevertheless, despite Pakistan’s desperate attempts to tarnish Arshdeep’s image, Indians stood behind him and emerged stronger than ever.

In today’s DNA, Zee Media’s Rohit Ranjan has made a detailed analysis of a bigger, venomous Pakistani propaganda against Indian baller Arshdeep Singh outside the cricket ground way before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match began.

Here’s why Arshdeep Singh is being targeted by Pakistan

During Sunday’s nail-biting innings, the match came to a close end when pacer Arshdeep Singh missed a catch that cost India heavily. While such misses are common in a cricket match, Arshdeep Singh, due to his community, became the pawn of a bigger conspiracy. This conspiracy was hatched by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, which left no stone unturned to paint Singh as a Khalistani agent.

Pakistan's intention was to destabilize India’s unity by promoting Khalistani ideology.

The bigger ISI conspiracy against Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh

For ISI, which is always in search of an opportunity to plant conspiracies against India, a cricket match between two countries was the best platform to hatch bigger hateful propaganda.

Arshdeep Singh became the target because he is a Sikh player of Team India as ISI knows that the emotional Indian audience will be furious if they lose to Pakistan. As soon as the catch was missed, Arshdeep Singh became an easy target for ISI.

Soon after the match, Twitter was flooded with hateful tweets against Arshdeep Singh, calling him Khalistani. While Pakistan tried to make it look like India’s reaction to defeat it was in fact a big ISI conspiracy which was prepared long back.

However, the shocking part is that Arshdeep's Wikipedia page was changed long before the catch was even dropped as a part of a Pakistani conspiracy.

First Arshdeep's profile page was changed and then Khalistani trends were used to infuriate and incite Indians after the match loss.

