Mumbai and its adjoining regions such as Thane have been drowning under immense rainfall. In a tragic incident, a 37-year-old bike rider named Monish Irfan from Thane died while he was travelling to work – all because of a big pothole caused by the rain. Since the road was flooded, the man did not see the pit in the road and fell from his bike. As he fell, a bus coming from behind crushed him to his death.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Aditi Tyagi discussed the recurring issue of loss of lives caused by potholes caused by heavy rains in Mumbai and nearby regions.

Despite the saddening event, it is not being talked about enough. The death of this individual can be attributed to the government’s negligence to fix the roads but no one is holding them accountable.

A National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report in 2018 shows that 5 per cent of the total deaths in accidents in the country are caused by open manholes or potholes.

According to an RTI report, there were 639 incidents of open manholes, gutters and sinking in the sea between 2013 and 2018 in Mumbai, in which 328 people died. The BMC had last year reported that there were more than 900 potholes on Mumbai's roads.

Citizens should know whom they must hold accountable for such incidents. For instance, in the death of Monish Irfan, the road on which the accident occurred in Thane comes under the Public Works Department (PWD) of the government of Maharashtra.

In addition, in the financial year 2021-22, the Government of India had received Rs 27 lakh crore as tax. Of these, around Rs 14 lakh crore was received by the government as direct tax and Rs 13 lakh crore as indirect tax. Those who do jobs and pay income tax are counted in direct tax. Think about where your tax money is going since it is visibly not going in repair of the roads.

Unfortunately, people now are more concerned about statements made by leaders rather than news of rains and floods. The question then arises that if the people are bored of issues such as electricity, road safety and floods then why would our political leaders be interested in them.

