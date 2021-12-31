DNA Exclusive: As we ring in the New Year, here’s a throwback at 2021

New Delhi: It is the last day of 2021 and before we usher in New Year 2022, here’s a throwback at the important events that shaped this year.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Friday (December 31) presented the last DNA of 2021 and looked back at the events that made this year.

COVID-19 second wave

India was hit by a deadly second wave of the coronavirus this year. The pictures of burning pyres, long queues for oxygen have been seared in the minds of people. We would like to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives to COVID-19, salute frontline workers, healthcare workers and doctors who saved crores of lives by risking theirs as well as people who returned home safely after battling the infection.

Afghanistan crisis

Democracy was wiped out from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, but this historic event also embarrassed America all over the world, which left millions of Afghans to die.

Republic Day protests

This year was no less than a test for the world's largest democracy, India. On the occasion of Republic Day (January 26), a furious mob of farmers captured the Red Fort and hoisted a religious flag there.

Myanmar’s military coup

Myanmar also saw its biggest crisis of democracy in 2021, when its military took power and the country's prominent leader Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested, while all those who resisted the coup were brutally killed.

Mental health awareness

2021 was a year that saw mental health awareness at the global level. USA's famous gymnast Simone Biles withdrew in the middle of the Tokyo Olympics citing her mental health and catapulted the issue to the world's largest podium. Other famous personalities like Japanese Tennis player Naomi Osaka and American model Bella Hadid also opened up about their mental health.

Climate change effects

In 2021, climate change remained one of the main topics as its adverse effects were felt globally. Due to climate change, many cities of India received heavy rains till the month of October. Kerala was flooded and countries like Canada, which are cold throughout the year, saw temperatures reaching a record 50 degrees Celsius.

The Great Resignation

2021 saw millions of people decide they do not want to return to office as companies started calling them back. The companies worldwide saw resignations in millions which has been termed as "The Great Resignation." As it was realised that most of the work can be done from homes, the culture of hybrid mode has now become widely acceptable.

