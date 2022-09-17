DNA Exclusive: Badaun Mosque or Mahadev Temple - another chapter adds to Mandir-Masjid debate

There is a new, unsettling debate going on in the country these days - how many mosques have been built after demolishing Hindu temples?

After Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, now a case has been filed against Jama Masjid Shamsi of Badaun - the Hindu side claims that the Jama Masjid of Badaun was built by demolishing the Shamsi, Shiva temple. The district court of Badaun has also started hearing on the matter.

But what is the truth after all? To investigate this, Zee News has done a special investigation on Badaun's Jama Masjid Shamsi.

Here are certain points that need to be noted about Badaun's Jama Masjid Shamsi:

- The mosque is the third oldest and seventh largest mosque in the country.

- The built part of the mosque is bigger than any other mosque in the country.

- Before the expansion of Delhi's Jama Masjid, it was the largest and most famous mosque in the country.

- The central dome of this mosque is said to be the largest in the country.

- This mosque is also a monument of national importance and a national heritage site.

However, more controversial that is its history. Because there are claims of this mosque being built on a Hindu Shiva temple.