DNA Exclusive: Big Breakthrough Amritpal Singh Chase - Papalpreet Arrested

In a big breakthrough, the Punjab police on Monday arrested a top associate of fugitive `Waris Punjab De` chief and self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. Papalpreet Singh, who is said to be the chief advisor to Amritpal, was arrested in Punjab`s Hoshiarpur on Monday and detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis on arrest on Papalpreet Singh's arrest.

Papalpreet Singh was held under the NSA by the Amritsar Rural Police. Papalpreet Singh is a Khalistani activist who called himself a journalist before ending up as a media advisor to the radical preacher. A resident of Amritsar district, he was earlier arrested for his alleged links to Pakistan`s ISI in 2015.

Amritpal Singh has been evading arrest, changing his location and looks multiple times, since March 18 when the police launched a massive crackdown to arrest him while he was on his way to Jalandhar but he managed to escape on a motorcycle.

Earlier, the stringent law has been invoked against Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Pradhanmantri Bajeke and Harjit Singh, who have been shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

Watch DNA with Rohit Ranjan to understand Papalpreet Singh's involvement in the Khalistani movement.