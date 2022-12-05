DNA Exclusive: BJP set for landslide win in Gujarat, predict exit polls

Gujarat can be considered BJP's "laboratory for success." Because BJP has consistently won elections in this state for the past 27 years. BJP has been ruling Gujarat continuously for more than 24 years. If the exit poll figures about the Gujarat elections turns out to be accurate, then it is certain that in the coming days, it will have a great impact on the politics of the country.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Aditi Tyagi analysed the exit poll results of Gujarat Elections and the vote share of BJP, AAP and Congress.

According to BARC exit poll, BJP can win 110 to 125 seats in Gujarat. In 2017, the BJP had won 99 seats. That is, according to the exit poll, BJP is gaining at least 11 seats. Now talking about the performance of the Congress in Gujarat, according to the exit polls, the Congress can win 45 to 60 seats. In 2017, the Congress had won 77 seats. That is, this time the Congress can lose at least 17 seats compared to 2017. According to exit polls, this figure of loss can reach 32 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win 1 to 5 seats in the Gujarat elections. This is a big thing for the Aam Aadmi Party compared to 2017 because in 2017, the Aam Aadmi Party contested 29 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections and bail was forfeited in all the seats. In 2017, the Aam Aadmi Party got only 0.10 per cent votes.

According to the exit polls, the share of others is likely to come from zero to 4 seats. That is, according to the exit polls, there was no triangular contest in Gujarat and the BJP is sweeping clean.