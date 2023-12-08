In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the "Cash For Query" scandal, in which Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra has been stripped of her parliamentary membership based on the Ethics Committee's report. We possess the committee's report, which comprehensively details how Mahua Moitra engaged in the Cash For Query scandal and what benefits she derived through this.

One can comprehend Mahua Moitra's frustration, despit the fact that she knows what she did was wrong. However, what exact wrongdoing she committed that has led her to lose her parliamentary position must be sought in the report spanning multiple pages.

Taking bribes to ask questions in Parliament isn't a new case. In 2005, after confirming allegations of taking bribes for questioning in Parliament, 10 Lok Sabha members and one Rajya Sabha member were dismissed on December 23, 2005. Among them were 6 BJPs, 3 BSPs, and one member each from Congress and RJD. These individuals admitted to taking money for asking questions in a Sting Operation. At that time too, their parliamentary memberships were revoked based on the Ethics Committee's recommendation.

However, back then, while in the opposition, the BJP's stance was that cases involving guilty members should be sent to a special panel, and the MPs involved in the Cash For Query should be allowed to present their cases. Nevertheless, today, when Mahua Moitra sought to present her side in Parliament and BJP MPs opposed it.