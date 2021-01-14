DNA Exclusive: Centre cites Khalistan entry in farmers' protest, justifies Zee News report

New Delhi: The Centre has also accepted the fact that Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protest against the three farm laws. Zee News has been reporting about Khalistan's entry into this agitation from the outset. Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that the Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protest against the three farm laws.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde along with Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told the AG that if there is infiltration by a banned organisation, then the government has to confirm it. The apex court also asked the AG to file an affidavit. AG replied, "Yes, I will file an affidavit and the IB reports."

Not only this but the banned organization, Sikhs For Justice, further solidified the fact of its infiltration in the farmers' protest by writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India, stating that it wants to see Punjab as an autonomous nation i.e. an independent nation.

The letter stated that the referendum for this will commence in London on 15th August, and Sikhs present in any part of the world will be able to participate and express their opinion without fear. This will also convey the fact that how the world wants to see Punjab's future with India. The banned Sikh outfit has acknowledged that they are supporting this movement and will continue to do so.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DNA report showed you another letter from this organization, wherein, this organisation had announced over Rs 1 crore reward amount to those who will wave the Khalistan flag in the Republic Day parade. The outfit has also provoked the farmers from Punjab to take out a tractor rally in response to the Republic Day parade.

Since December 10, Zee News has continuously been trying to explain the fact that the Sikhs For Justice has nothing to do with the interests of farmers and new agricultural laws, but wants to propagate its agenda by infiltrating the farmers' movement.

The Kisan movement on Wednesday (January 13) completed the 49th day. On this day, farmers in Punjab celebrate the festival of Lohri which they did but in a different way. They burnt a copy of the new agricultural law on the borders of Delhi. On the Singhu border, some women once again raised objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while singing Lohri songs.

It may be mentioned here that Zee News is constantly facing the wrath of some people for reporting the fact that Khalistanis have infiltrated into the protests. The reports only talked about the Khalistanis who are misusing the movement and serving the interests of Pakistan by sitting in countries like Britain, America, and Canada. The genuine farmers of the country, however, are not angry with the Zee News as the truth came forward.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the three farm laws and formed a four-member committee to hear farmers` grievances.