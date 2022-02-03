DNA Exclusive: China's petty move - honouring Galwan coward

China is known for its petty symbolism against India. This time, the Dragon is using the stage of Winter Olympics to humiliate India - by honouring its coward soldier who killed Indian jawans during the Galwan battle.
In today' DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses China's petty move to honour PLA commander Chi Fabao - involved in Galwan clashes - that left many Indian soldiers martyred.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.