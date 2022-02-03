हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DNA Exclusive

DNA Exclusive: China's petty move - honouring Galwan coward

In today' DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses China's petty move to honour PLA commander Chi Fabao - involved in Galwan clashes - that left many Indian soldiers martyred.

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary.

China is known for its petty symbolism against India. This time, the Dragon is using the stage of Winter Olympics to humiliate India - by honouring  its coward soldier who killed Indian jawans during the Galwan battle.

Tags:
DNA ExclusiveSudhir ChaudharyChinaGalwan ClasheshWinter Olympics
