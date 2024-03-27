Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has raised questions on the future planning of the Election Commission. Baghel has revealed a formula for voting using ballot papers that may seem impractical at first glance but is technically feasible. The Election Commission is concerned that if what Bhupesh Baghel has said is adopted by political parties and individuals, it could undermine the capabilities of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines).

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the claims made by former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. The Congress leader claimed that if more than 375 candidates stand for election from a particular constituency, the Election Commission will be compelled to conduct the elections using ballot papers. According to him, EVMs are not capable of handling voting for such a large number of candidates. This is a significant question that has been raised, something the Election Commission has never considered before.

Bhupesh Baghel's question is quite interesting. Undoubtedly, the general public may not have much information about this. Baghel's grand electoral plan is that if more than 375 candidates contest on the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the elections will have to be conducted using ballot papers. He believes that this approach will increase Congress's chances of winning.

Opposition to EVMs has been seen in all types of elections, whether they are for state assemblies or for the Lok Sabha. However, this opposition has not been observed at the time of victory; it has always been seen after defeat. Just a few days ago, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over EVMs. He claimed that the BJP is winning solely because of EVMs.