Advertisement
NewsIndia
CONGRESS

DNA Exclusive: Congress Party's EVM Fear And Bhupesh Baghel's New Idea For Ballot Voting

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the claims made by former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 11:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Congress Party's EVM Fear And Bhupesh Baghel's New Idea For Ballot Voting

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has raised questions on the future planning of the Election Commission. Baghel has revealed a formula for voting using ballot papers that may seem impractical at first glance but is technically feasible. The Election Commission is concerned that if what Bhupesh Baghel has said is adopted by political parties and individuals, it could undermine the capabilities of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines). 

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the claims made by former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. The Congress leader claimed that if more than 375 candidates stand for election from a particular constituency, the Election Commission will be compelled to conduct the elections using ballot papers. According to him, EVMs are not capable of handling voting for such a large number of candidates. This is a significant question that has been raised, something the Election Commission has never considered before. 

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

Bhupesh Baghel's question is quite interesting. Undoubtedly, the general public may not have much information about this. Baghel's grand electoral plan is that if more than 375 candidates contest on the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the elections will have to be conducted using ballot papers. He believes that this approach will increase Congress's chances of winning.

Opposition to EVMs has been seen in all types of elections, whether they are for state assemblies or for the Lok Sabha. However, this opposition has not been observed at the time of victory; it has always been seen after defeat. Just a few days ago, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over EVMs. He claimed that the BJP is winning solely because of EVMs.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav