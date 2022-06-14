The Congress party turned their senior leader Rahul Gandhi's appearance before Enforcement Directorate in a show of strength today. A battery of senior Congress leaders, Members of Parliament and Chief Ministers were seen participating in the sit-in protest in front of the Enforcement Directorate office where Rahul Gandhi was being questioned in a probe linked to a money laundering case. In a big co-incidence, the party had carried out similar protests during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's questioning in a case on the same day 42 years ago. In an irony, the Congress named today's demonstartion in front of ED office as a Satyagraha.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the Congress' act of turning Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance into a show of strength.

As the Congress left no stoned unturned for turning the interrogation into a fest, the thing that was on top display was the competition between the Congress leaders to prove their loyalty towards the Gandhi family.

Almost all the senior leaders of the Congress party started gathering at the Congress office in Delhi since the very morning. The Congress leaders started shouting Gandhi family zindabad slogans as soon as Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Congress headquarters with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi, it appeared, was very happy with Congress workers' show of strength today.

It is very common that the ED would question various corruption accused, but no one has ever been able to showcase their power the way Rahul Gandhi did today.

Rahul Gandhi and the other top leaders of the party walked the 1 km distance between the Congress office and ED headquarters. The police had already imposed section 144 in this area, and as a result, many of the Congress leaders were even taken into detention.

All in all, the Congress leaders tried tooth and nail to prove loyalty to their leader.

