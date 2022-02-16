DNA Exclusive: Conspiracy behind Taliban naming its new military unit ‘Panipat’

In a deliberate attempt to humiliate India, Afghanistan's Taliban led government has named one of its new military unit as Panipat - named after Mughals' victory on Marathas in the year 1761. The Taliban's desperate yet cowardly attempt to humiliate India shows the Islamist hardliners' frustration at New Delhi. The Taliban, while making such a move, forgets that it can't stand before India's mighty Army even for 2 hours.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary discusses the glorious past of Hindu Empire was spread till Afghanistan and how this empire shrunk with the rise of Islam.

In general, any military unit in Afghanistan is given an Islamic name, however, it is the first time that Taliban has named a military unit after a place that it considers as a 'symbol of valour' by Islamist hardliners.

The manner in which the Taliban has made this move shows that it's a clear attempt to provoke and humiliate India.

In present-day India, Panipat is a district that is spread in an area of 56 square kilometres in Haryana state. The land has seen three historical battles in the year 1526, 1556 and 1761.

The Talibani unit has been named after the battle of 1761 - that was fought between Afgan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali and Marathas, where the latters were defeated. Afghanistan believes that this was Islam's biggest victory over the Hindu religion. Most of the books written on the matter are found singing the notes of valour for Afghan forces. However, that's half-truth. In today's DNA, we'll explain in detail the developments that actually took place in the iconic battle of 1,761.