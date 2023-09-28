trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668403
DNA Exclusive: Counterfeit 'Undetectable' Notes Wirth Rs 50 Lakh Being Sold Online For Just Rs 25,000; Watch Explosive Report

During our investigation, Zee News found many such channels on the Video Messenger App and Telegram, on which fake currency gangs post videos asking people to buy notes.

A very big revelation was made in the DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain bringing to the fore the menace of counterfeit notes being sold online. It's a well-known fact that fake currency notes directly cripple the country's economy and internal security. In today's digital era, you can buy anything online. And home delivery of everything is also done for which there is also an option of Cash On Delivery. Now the dealers of fake notes have also started selling counterfeit notes online.

When Zee News correspondent Shivank Mishra started investigating the online business of fake notes being carried out through different social media platforms, he found many groups and pages on Facebook where there were videos of fake notes. Many of these promised home delivery of fake notes and the communication was done through Whatsapp numbers.

During our investigation, Zee News found many such channels on the Video Messenger App and Telegram, on which fake currency gangs post videos asking people to buy notes and fearlessly share the stock of fake notes worth crores of rupees. The surprising thing is that thousands of people are following the Facebook and Telegram pages and channels related to the sale of fake notes. 

These groups claim that their fake notes are even undetectable and pass the ATM test easily. The online traders of fake notes are so clever that they call buyers hundreds of kilometres away from where they live to meet them and sell fake notes. We are saying this with such confidence because Zee News has detected fake notes with the help of technology. The location of those involved in the black money trade has also been traced.

