DNA Exclusive: COVID battle being fought in courts as people suffer due to shortage of oxygen, medicines

New Delhi: India is currently struggling with the COVID pandemic. Usually, a health calamity such as this is confined to the hospital. However, in the present situation, the crisis has come out of the hospitals and the COVID battle is being fought in courts across the country.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (April 27) discussed how the courts are leading the fight against the deadly pandemic.

At present various courts, including several high courts and the Supreme Court, are hearing cases related to the COVID situation in the country. They are passing orders and making observations regarding various issues the second wave of the pandemic has raised such as shortage of oxygen, essential medicines and hospital beds.

Today, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the Delhi government over inadequacies in handling of the pandemic.

The court bluntly said that if the Delhi government is unable to handle the Oxygen Refilling Units, then they should tell the court. The court will hand over this responsibility to the central government.

The High Court also said that the Delhi government failed to stop the black marketing of oxygen.

The court further said that “Our faith is shaking, fix your house. You are the administrator and should know how to run the government.”

In a separate matter, the high court slammed the Delhi government for passing an order which stated that 100 rooms will be arranged for judges of the court on its request in a five-star hotel. The court said that it never demanded any such facility.

Today, a case related to the COVID crisis was also heard in the Supreme Court. The apex court made three key remarks.

Firstly, it said that the High Courts should keep an eye on the conditions in their respective states and pass necessary orders they deem fit to tackle the pandemic.

Secondly, the top court said that “cannot remain mute spectators in the hour of this national crisis.”

Thirdly, the court sought the central government’s response on differential pricing of vaccines, an issue that has been raised by various state governments.

Several other courts including Madras High Court, Calcutta High Court and Allahabad High Court have taken a stern view of the current COVID situation in the country.

While the Calcutta and Madras high courts have reprimanded the Election Commission over failure to enforce COVID guidelines in places where elections were held, the Allahabad HC has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a 14-day lockdown in the state.

Live TV