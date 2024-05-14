Advertisement
DNA Exclusive: Decoding America, China's Irk As Chabahar Port Takes Spotlight

In Today's DNA, Zee news Anchor, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the interference of America and China in the India-Iran Deal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 11:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
DNA Exclusive: Decoding America, China's Irk As Chabahar Port Takes Spotlight

New Delhi: The unexpected interference of America over the historic deal that was signed between India and Iran on Monday.  The US said that any country having business dealing with Iran runs the risk of sanctions. While deal between India and Iran stated that the entire management of Chabahar Port will be with India till the year 2034. This is the first time that India will handle 100 per cent management of a port outside the country. 

Not only America but Pakistan and China are also hyped because of the India-Iran deal. This might be because Chabahar Port is considered a cut-off from Pakistan's Gwadar Port which China is developing under the Belt and Road Project. 

As per the deal, an Indian company named India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) will invest 120 million dollars to build Chabahar Port. Meanwhile, 250 million dollars will also be provided to build the port as a separate assistance, so now it's worth around Rs 3000 crore. This will help India to increase its trade in the world.

