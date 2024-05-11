Advertisement
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Exclusive: Decoding Arvind Kejriwal's 'Mind-Game' Amid Lok Sabha Polls

In Today's DNA Zee News anchor, Ram Mohan Sharma Analysed Arvind Kejriwal's strategies to secure votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 11:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
DNA Exclusive: Decoding Arvind Kejriwal's 'Mind-Game' Amid Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar jail on interim bail for the election campaign. Today he conducted a press conference and attended a road show in which he roared against the Modi-led government. Kejriwal straightly targeted the BJP and stated that the saffron party would not form a government this time. Delhi CM also raised the question that PM Modi soon going to turn 75-year-old then who will be the next Prime Minister.

In today's DNA, Ram Mohan Sharma Analysed Arvind Kejriwal's strategies to secure votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

Watch Today's Full Episode Here:

Kejriwal has said that during the 50 days he spent in jail, he did a lot of research on the election environment which turned out the complete blueprint of his election campaign. During his speech, he stated that PM Modi is going to turn 75  so he will retire after that like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha. Kejriwal also said that Modi is campaigning in this election to make ground for Amir Shah, as PM Modi is going to turn 75 so he will make Shah a Prime Minister.

CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi's excise policy case for the last 50 days. On Friday, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to attend the election campaign. 

