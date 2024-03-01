DNA Exclusive: Decoding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) And Busting Common Myths

New Delhi: The country is abuzz with the speculation that the centre might soon notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, which has been a hot topic of debate among people who do not have a clear idea of what it entails. Four years ago, on December 11, 2019, the Parliament passed the ‘Citizenship Amendment Bill’, which became a law the very next day with the President’s assent on December 12. Moreover, a notification to implement this law was issued in the following month on January 10, 2020.

However, the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act could not be issued due to the protests against CAA. As a result, those refugees who have been living in India for many years were denied Indian citizenship.

In today’s DNA show, Zee News’ Sourabh Raaj Jain explained what CAA really means and cleared all the common myths around this crucial act.

The news is that the central government will issue the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 through Gazette Notification this month. This will mean that the rules of CAA will be fully enforced in the country.

With the enforcement of the rules of CAA, the refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who belong to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities will get Indian citizenship. You will not believe how happy this news of the enforcement of CAA has made those refugees who have been living in miserable conditions and who did not get the basic right of citizenship for many years. Our team met such people, we saw their conditions and their joy after hearing the news related to CAA.

Watch tonight’s DNA show for a comprehensive analysis of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA):