Will India become a Hindu nation or not? Discussions on this topic often continue. However, Nepal, India's neighbouring country, could once again become a Hindu nation. In 2007, the world's only Hindu nation proclaimed itself a secular country by amending its constitution. But now there is a renewed demand to make Nepal a Hindu nation once again. A large demonstration has taken place in Kathmandu in response to this demand. And it is now being said that Nepal can become a Hindu nation again. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the 'Hindu Rashtra' movement in Nepal.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

So the question now arises, why does Nepal need to become a Hindu nation again? You will find the answer to this question in today's DNA. This question is being raised because, since 2007, when Nepal became a secular nation from a Hindu nation, the demand for a Hindu nation has intensified once again. Hundreds of people are demonstrating on the streets of Kathmandu, demanding to make Nepal a Hindu nation again and to reinstate monarchy in the country. They were trying to reach the Prime Minister's Office and other government offices. Police also resorted to force to stop them. Clashes also occurred between protesters and security forces in several places.

Opposition parties in Nepal have launched a campaign to reinstate the monarchy and make Nepal a Hindu nation again. It seems to be gaining support from the people of Nepal. Not only monarchy but the demand for a Hindu nation has also intensified in Nepal.

The right to religious equality was also included in the fundamental rights mentioned in Article 11 of Nepal's constitution. It was stated that there would be no discrimination based on religion, race, caste, or creed in Nepal, a Hindu nation. Article 19 of Nepal's constitution gave every citizen the freedom to practice their religion.