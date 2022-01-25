DNA Exclusive: 'Slave mentality' in Independent India

What would ignite the sense of nationalism in any Indian's heart - a song that was once written in Scotland, or a patriotic song written in India? Of course, the second choice - a song closer to Indian culture.

The Government of India, in a historic decision, has decided to replace the Scottish song, Abide With Me, from this year's beating retreat with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo'. However, the Opposition has started politicising the issue.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the politicisation of replacing old British-era songs with nationalistic songs for the Beating Retreat ceremony.

The biggest question stays here - whether an Indian would like to listen to a song written on foreign land by a foreign writer, or he/she would prefer a song that is close to the nation's culture & language.

For example, one of the songs that's being replaced is - 'Kilt is My Delight'. Kilt is type of skirt that Scottish people wear. This dress is neither used in India nor do any Indians know about it - then, why such a song should be played on an occasion of national importance like Republic Day?

However, some in our country want people to believe that this is Indian culture and such songs must continue to be played. This is what the British wanted Indians to believe. They were the ones who started this trend of imposing their culture on Indians. Unfortunately, some in the country want this to continue and they oppose the change being brought by the government.

