India and China have been at odds over their borders and it's Beijing that often tries to capture Indian territory despite several agreements between both nations. Of the locations that have witnessed the most clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA is Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. This is the same region where a massive clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers took place in 2022. As part of a well-planned conspiracy, three hundred Chinese soldiers had then infiltrated the Yangtze area and attacked an Indian Army post. The Chinese soldiers also had barbed sticks and rods. But Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to the Chinese soldiers and were chased back to their original posts.

Zee News's exclusive report from the ground zero 10 months after the clashes took place. After the 2022 incident, the question was asked why China is keeping an eye on this area and how important is the Tawang area for India from a strategic point of view. Zee News travelled five hours on difficult roads to reach ground zero from Tawang city.

Indian Army posts are present across the mountains and at all strategic locations to secure our borders.

People who have raised questions that China is occupying Indian territory and the Indian government is not doing anything must watch this report.

In Tawang, Chinese soldiers often enter Indian territory and that is why most of the incidents of skirmishes between the soldiers of the two countries take place here. China feels that if it captures Tawang, it can stake a claim on Arunachal Pradesh easily but that is not going to happen as Indian soldiers are standing tall guarding their borders.

This ground report is, in a way, a guarantee that China has not been able to grab even an inch of land on the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. Also, to thwart China's intentions and enhance the Indian Army's accessibility to the region, a lot of infrastructure work has been done along the LAC, and work on many projects is also going on.