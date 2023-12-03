DNA Exclusive: Do Election Results Validate Relevance Of 'Modi Brand' Ahead Of 2024 Polls?

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, five states underwent assembly polls, and the vote counting for four occurred on December 3, where the BJP secured a massive victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. In today's DNA, Zee News Anchor Pranay Upadhyaya analyzed the relevance of the "Modi Brand" in elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political gambit.

The BJP dominated the Assembly Elections 2023 with a massive triumph in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Senior leaders and key candidates of the saffron party conducted numerous rallies and public meetings. However, PM Modi also campaigned rigorously to ensure the party's success.

The phrase "Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai" was coined by the BJP, and today, after the party's significant win in three states, Party President JP Nadda reiterated the statement at the party headquarters in front of hundreds of party workers, supporters, and the PM himself.

Before PM Modi's government in 2014, the NDA governed 7 states, while Congress held 14. However, as of December 2023, the NDA rules in 18 states, while Congress is in power in 5 states, of which only 3 have a majority.

Considered crucial semifinals leading up to the pivotal 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the results of these assembly elections hold immense significance, shaping the trajectory of Indian politics. PM Modi has expressed confidence in the BJP's landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.