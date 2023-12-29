DNA Exclusive: Everything You Need To Know About Ram Temple Consecration In Ayodhya

New Delhi: Preparations for the life consecration of Lord Ram are in the final stages. The life consecration will take place on 22 January, i.e. exactly 25 days from today, but before that we will give you complete information about the event. Two days before the event, i.e. on 20 January, the sanctum sanctorum will be washed with 81 pitchers of water from river Saryu followed by the worshipping Vastu.

According to the information that has come out so far, Lord Ram will be bathed with 125 pitchers of water brought from different pilgrimages on 21 January. After this, i.e. on 22 January, the life consecration will be done. The life consecration will be completed in 1 minute 24 seconds. The auspicious time will start at 12:29 pm and 8 seconds. While the auspicious time will end at 12:30 pm and 32 seconds. The total time of consecration will be only 1 minute 24 seconds.

Prime Minister Modi will do the life consecration of Ram Lalla with his own hands, for which he will reach Ram temple before the auspicious time on 22 January. The method of life consecration is that first of all the Prime Minister will show the face of Lord Shri Ram in the mirror.

According to the information received from the sources, only 5 people will be present in the sanctum sanctorum at the time of life consecration. They are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the Acharya of the temple i.e. the chief priest. Apart from these, some scholars may also be present in the sanctum sanctorum at the time of life consecration.