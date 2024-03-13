DNA Exclusive: Exposing Multi-Crore Scam In Chhattisgarh By Bhupesh Baghel-Led Congress Government

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the multi-crore scam in Chhattisgarh by the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.

In today's DNA, we are going to tell you how medical equipment worth five to ten rupees was bought for two to two thousand rupees in Chhattisgarh. Chemicals used in medical tests were bought at prices thousands of times higher than market rates, and the common people were cheated of their money. Zee News has all the evidence necessary to prove this scam. In today's DNA, when you find out how this scam unfolded during the Bhupesh government's tenure in Chhattisgarh, you'll be astonished.

You must be aware that until a few months ago, there was a Congress government in Chhattisgarh, led by Bhupesh Baghel. Bhupesh's government faced allegations ranging from a liquor scam to the Mahadev betting app scam, which was widely discussed. But today, we are going to reveal scams worth hundreds of crores of rupees in healthcare during Bhupesh's government. When we present evidence of how during Bhupesh's government's tenure, medicines and medical equipment worth ten rupees were bought for thousands of rupees in government hospitals in Chhattisgarh, your eyes will pop out.

After Zee News' expose, the Chhattisgarh government has taken action. The mastermind behind this scam, Mokshit Corporation, has been blacklisted. But our question is, when will action be taken against the officials of CMSCL under the Chhattisgarh Health Ministry who orchestrated such a huge healthcare scam?