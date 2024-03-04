DNA Exclusive: Exposing Safety Negligence By Mall Management

New Delhi: Two people were crushed to death in Greater Noida's Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall after an iron grill fell from the fifth floor of the Plaza. The mall remained open to the public even after the tragic incident. It was only after Zee News' reporting that the authorities shut down the mall.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Saurabh Raaj Jain analyzed the irresponsible behaviour of the mall management authorities and their inhumane response to the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two individuals.

When people visit big, flashy malls with their families, they often expect everything to be perfect. The bright lights and grand appearance of these malls create an impression of luxury and safety. However, the reality can be quite different.

One such example is the GALAXY BLUE SAPPHIRE Mall in Greater Noida. While it may seem impressive from the outside, the tragic incidents inside tell a different story. Two families faced devastating losses due to the negligence of the mall administration.

Harendra Bhati and Shakeel Khan were both victims of the mall's careless maintenance. Bhati had a shop selling property and home decoration items, while Khan worked as a painter in the mall.

On a Sunday afternoon, both Bhati and Khan were at the mall for work. They were near the escalator, unaware that a tragedy was about to unfold due to the mall's negligence. A poorly constructed iron structure above the lift suddenly collapsed, burying them underneath and causing their deaths on the spot.

The response from the mall administration was equally negligent. Instead of immediately informing the authorities and ensuring the safety of visitors, they attempted to cover up the incident. The mall remained open, and efforts were made to clean the accident site and remove any evidence of the tragedy.

Despite the loss of lives, the mall continued its operations as if nothing had happened, prioritizing profits over human safety. This callous disregard for human life is a stark reminder of the need for stricter regulations and accountability in mall management.