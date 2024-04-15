Advertisement
DNA Exclusive: Fear Of Unknown Men Gives Terrorists Sleepless Nights In 'Safe Haven' Pakistan

On Sunday, in Lahore, underworld don Amir Sarfraz was shot by some unknown attackers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 12:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The neighbouring country Pakistan, also known as a home of terrorists, has now recently started receiving life threats from unknown men. For the past few months, it has been observed that there has been a systematic elimination of terrorists and their leaders in Pakistan. Those who are eliminating them are being referred to as 'unknown men'. Nobody in Pakistan knows about who these unknown attackers are, where they come from, whom they will target, and where they will hide.

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the strange event that has been happening in Pakistan for the past few months.

On Sunday, in Lahore, underworld don Amir Sarfraz was shot by some unknown attackers. Sarfraz is the same person accused of killing Sarabjit, an Indian prisoner in a Pakistani jail. So far, over a dozen terrorists have been killed by 'Unknown men' in Pakistan.
 
In last year June, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada. Even in his assassination, the names of unknown attackers emerged. Even the Canadian government currently has no information about it. Canada, at that time, attempted to blame India for this attack. Regarding this, the Canadian government also made several false statements. However, no evidence or witness was found connecting this attack to India. In such a scenario, India advised the Canadian government, urging them not to make such false accusations in the future.

