In a big revelation, former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor has claimed that he was forced to buy a painting of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for a whopping sum of Rs 2 crore. Kapoor bought this painting in the year 2010 in order to please the Gandhi family, when it was in power. The serious allegations on the Gandhi family were made during an investigation by Enforcement Directorate.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the alleged incident of forced selling of Rajiv Gandhi painting to Rana Kapoor.

Rana Kapoor has revealed all the details of the alleged deal in an interrogation with ED. Kapoor has claimed that Murli Deora, a senior minister in the UPA government, had forced him to buy the painting. Deora allegedly told Kapoor that buying the painting will increase his closeness to Gandhi.

The probe has also mentioned a letter that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had written to Rana Kapoor on 4th June, 2010. In the letter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanks Rana Kapoor for his act of buying the Rajiv Gandhi painting. The Congress leader told Kapoor that the said painting was gifted to Rajiv Gandhi at an event in the year 1985. Priyanka Gandhi also "hoped" that Kapoor will keep the painting with utmost care.

Priyanka Gandhi, in the same letter, acknowledged that Rana Kapoor has paid her Rs 2 crores for the painting.

However, in the latest revelation, Rana Kapoor has said that the deal was an act of 'forced sale'. Kapoor claimed that Lt Congress leader Murli Deora and Milind Deora forced him to buy the painting.

Kapoor says that Milind Deora had visited his Mumbai office several times in order to force him to buy paintings.

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary to understand the serious allegations made by Rana Kapoor.