DNA Exclusive: From Kashmir To Mumbai, Analysing Voting Trends In Phase 5 Of 2024 LS Polls

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded on Monday across 49 parliamentary constituencies in eight states and Union Territories, recording a voter turnout of 57.51 percent.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Ram Mohan Sharma analysed the trends in the fifth phase of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, primarily focusing not on the voting itself but on the voters.

Voting In Kashmir

The people of Baramulla set a new voting record. This is the first election since the removal of Article 370, and the turnout was significant. Baramulla has 1.737 million voters. They had to choose from 21 candidates, including Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and Sajjad Lone of the People's Conference.

By 5 PM, over 59% of the votes had been cast. If you're wondering whether 59% is a record, the answer is yes. Baramulla is in North Kashmir, where voters previously avoided the polls due to fear of terrorists.

In 2019, the voter turnout here was only 34.60%. This time, there were no incidents of violence or fear. Voters displayed a sense of security and a strong commitment to democracy.

In the fourth phase, Srinagar set a new voting record of 38%, the highest in 28 years.

Voting In Mumbai

Now, let's compare Kashmir's performance to Mumbai, considered the country's safest city. Mumbai, home to the nation's wealth, celebrities, business tycoons, and policymakers, had elections today in 13 seats of Maharashtra, including all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars like Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, along with youth icons like Sachin Tendulkar, were seen at polling booths. They urged the public to vote.

Despite this, by 5 PM, the average voter turnout in Mumbai's six seats was 47.5%, with no seat surpassing 50%. This is despite favorable weather, good infrastructure, and no security issues.

Voting In Bengal

Bengal has been one of the top performers in this election, with over 70% voter turnout in the fifth phase, similar to the previous phases.

However, violence in Bengal has escalated with each round of voting. In Srirampur, TMC supporters attempted to attack BJP candidate Kabir Shankar Bose, but the police safely escorted him out. A BJP worker was severely beaten by TMC workers in their frustration.

In Hooghly, election violence also occurred. In Gayeshpur Anand Palli, a BJP polling agent was attacked. The BJP accused TMC of occupying polling booths and coercing voters. The conflict led to the destruction of BJP camps.

It would be an interesting political study to understand why election-related violence peaks in West Bengal. Historically, the 60s saw clashes between Communists and Congress, 20 years ago it was the Left versus TMC, and for the past decade, it has been TMC versus BJP.

In contrast, Kashmir's elections have been more peaceful. Srinagar set a new voting record with calm and patience, followed by Baramulla today. In this election, even those who previously boycotted the process in Kashmir, threatening others not to vote, have returned to participate in democracy.