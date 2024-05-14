DNA Exclusive: From Violence In Bengal To Record Voting In Srinagar, Analysing Phase 4 Of 2024 Polls

New Delhi: The Polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Monday, concluded across 96 parliamentary constituencies, with an approximate voter turnout of 63.41%, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Today, in the fourth phase of voting across the nation, 96 seats were contested in 9 states and one union territory. However, the day's reports on voting resembled more of a battleground than a democratic exercise. Incidents unfolded across various regions, raising concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

In Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred where a YSR Congress MLA allegedly slapped a voter, prompting a retaliatory slap from the voter. Similarly, in Zaheerabad, Telangana, the brother of a Congress candidate was reported to have kicked a voter.

In West Bengal, numerous violent incidents marred the polling process. One such incident in Bolpur saw a TMC worker escorting a voter inside the polling booth and guiding them to cast their vote. Similarly, in Asansol, a minor was allegedly made to cast a vote on behalf of another individual, raising questions about the monitoring of polling stations by Election Commission officials.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, BJP candidate Madhavi Lata stirred controversy by reportedly inspecting the identification of veiled Muslim women voters, leading to accusations of voter intimidation. An FIR has been lodged against Madhavi Lata in connection with this incident.

Despite these concerning developments, a glimmer of hope emerged from Kashmir, where a significant increase in voter turnout was observed. In the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which historically witnessed low voter participation, this year's polling marked a departure from the norm.

With a turnout of 35.75% as of 5 pm, surpassing previous records, Kashmiris displayed a renewed faith in the democratic process. Areas notorious for anti-India sentiments and past violence, such as Lal Chowk, Pulwama, Pampore, Ganderbal, and Shopian, also witnessed notable increases in voter participation, signaling a shift in attitudes towards democracy.

While challenges persist, including incidents of violence and electoral malpractice, the Kashmir Valley's positive turnout offers a beacon of optimism amidst the tumult of the ongoing election phase.