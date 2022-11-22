DNA Exclusive: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik to give lectures on Islam amid FIFA WC

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, wanted by Indian security agencies for his alleged involvment in many anti-national activities, is all set to give lectures on Islam during Fifa world cup at Qatar. It is being said, that Qatar is using Fifa World Cup, to promote Islam at international level.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analyses Zakir Naik's controversial participation in Fifa World Cup.

Social Media Claims on Zakir Naik

It is being claimed on different social media accounts that Zakir Naik has reached Qatar. In this video too, Zakir Naik is seen somewhat older, but he has kept his dressing what he always wears. It was Qatar that had called the Indian ambassador, asked for the Indian government's stand on Nupur Sharma's statement and expressed its opposition. Qatar, which was angered by the remarks made on Prophet Mohammed, is now calling a man who is notorious for insulting other religions as a preacher. Qatar, where a big event like the Football World Cup is taking place, has called an Islamic preacher whose eyes it is haram to play football. In DNA Rohit Ranjan wants you and Qatar to hear a speech by Zakir Naik, in which he is presenting his religious view of a sport like football.

Zakir Naik in Qatar

Qatar is planning to list the features of Islam from Islamic scholar Zakir Naik in his country. But there is a ruckus about the hijab in its neighboring country. In the Islamic country of Iran, women have stood up against the government of Sharia law. Islamic preachers, who call the hijab a choice, are unable to say a word against the hijab force on women. Iran's football team today backed the hijab protest by women in their country. Today, he has expressed such a symbolic protest to the Supreme Leader of his country. This message of the players from such a big platform is considered very important.