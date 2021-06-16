DNA Exclusive: Glorious saga of Galwan Bravehearts! How Indian Army decimated Chinese pride a year ago

New Delhi: Exactly a year ago, on the evening of June 15, there was a violent clash between the soldiers of India and China in the Galwan valley of Eastern Ladakh. 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred in this bloody conflict.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (June 15) remembered the Galwan bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for their country and discussed the various steps India took to decimated Chinese pride.

The Chinese side did not admit to casualties of their soldiers immediately after the clash. But, eight months later, in February 2021, China honored five soldiers of the People's Liberation Army for gallantry in the Galwan valley, out of which four were awarded posthumously. In fact, the number of Chinese soldiers that were killed stood over 40.

Today is the day to remember the jawans who were martyred while defending the country. Out of these 20 martyred soldiers, 13 were from the Bihar regiment, 3 from the Punjab regiment, 2 from the Medium regiment, 1 from the Mountain Brigade and 1 from the Field regiment.

What happened in the Galwan valley on the evening of 15th June?

The border dispute started at patrolling point 14 of Galwan valley, where China started deploying its troops from April 2020. China also put up tents near the LAC at that time. And because the Indian army was patrolling till this place, it asked the Chinese army to retreat.

When the PLA troops did not retreat till June 15, an unarmed patrolling party of 16 Bihar regiment started talks with the Chinese side. But when China made it clear that it would not retreat, the tension between the soldiers increased after which the clashes occurred.

Due to the valor of the Indian Army, the Chinese side never succeeded.

After this conflict there several important changes were made in India's strategy towards China. Here’s how India cornered China on four different fronts:

1. Economic restrictions on Chinese companies - The Indian government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps on June 29, 2020, just two weeks after this violent clash. Among them were also very popular apps like TikTok and Share It. 118 apps were banned in September 2020, 43 apps in November 2020 and 57 apps were banned in the month of January this year. This digital strike not only troubled China, but also caused heavy losses to its companies.

2. Diplomatic mobilization against China - India has increased cooperation and strengthened relations with the major democracies of the world. QUAD i.e. Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is prominent among them, which includes the US, Japan and Australia.

3. On August 29, 2020, the Indian Army dealt a major blow to China by securing its place at Kailash Heights at the southern end of Pangong Lake. The lead that China had made at Finger Four, was neutralized by this.

4. Dialogue – Despite the tension, New Delhi's contact with the Chinese did not break. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar continued talks with China. The army also continued the commander-level talks and talks between the diplomats also continued. India kept on putting pressure on China after the Galwan valley clash.

Live TV