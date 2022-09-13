DNA Exclusive: Gyanvyapi row - the begining of justice

The Varanasi District Court today agreed that the arguments of the Hindu side have merit in the year-old Gyanvyapi Mosque case. With this, the court made it clear in its decision that the court would hear the petition of the Hindu side regarding the worship of Goddess Shringar Gauri. The Hindu side is projecting the court's decision as its victory, however, the case will still have to go through a long legal process.

Last year, on August 18, five women had sought the right to worship Goddess Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman idols - present in the Gyanvapi Masjid premises. They appealed to the court that they should be given the right to worship Hindu Gods and Goddess every day. Till now, Goddess Shringar Gauri used to be worshipped once a year.

In this case, the Muslim side, through its three arguments, had demanded the dismissal of the petition of the Hindu side. The Muslim side said that asking for the right to worship Shringar Gauri is a violation of these three laws:

1) Section 4 - of the Places of Worship Act 1991

Under this section, it has been said that till August 15, 1947, any religious place, whatever it is, will not be tampered with. The law also says that if there is any dispute regarding tampering with the nature of a religious place, then it will not be heard in the court.

2) Section 85 of the Waqf Act 1995

It states that- If there is any dispute regarding the Waqf land, then it will be heard in the Waqf Tribunal Court and not in the Civil Court. The mosque complex was said to be Waqf land.

3) UP Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act 1983

The law says that permission of the state government is required for the acquisition of new property on behalf of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. This argument was given because the petitioner was seeking permission for worship from the court.

All in all, the legal battle between the Hindu side and the Muslim side has formally begun in the Gyanvyapi case.