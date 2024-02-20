DNA Exclusive: How BJP Lost The 'Game' In Chandigarh?

NEW DELHI: Today's edition of DNA will focus on the historic decision taken by the Supreme Court regarding the Chandigarh mayoral election. On January 30, video evidence of alleged malpractice surfaced during the election, where the returning officer invalidated eight ballot papers by marking crosses. Based on this evidence, the Supreme Court invalidated the BJP candidate's victory and declared the AAP candidate - Kuldeep Kumar - as the winner, marking a landmark independent intervention by the Supreme Court in election results.

The role of the returning officer in the malpractice has raised questions - was he the mastermind or a mere pawn? We'll delve into the Supreme Court's verdict to understand how it disrupted the BJP's strategy in tonight's episode of DNA.

The election irregularities witnessed in Chandigarh echo similar issues seen in elections elsewhere, including Pakistan. Anil Masih, the returning officer, was captured on CCTV during the election, manipulating votes in favour of the AAP candidate. His actions have become central to the controversy surrounding this election.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn the BJP's victory and declare the AAP candidate as the winner has brought joy to the Aam Aadmi Party. However, it has left the BJP puzzled, as many expected a re-election order.

The Supreme Court's intervention has brought accountability to light, especially concerning Anil Masih's actions. He now faces legal consequences for his role in manipulating the election results.

The Supreme Court's ruling is not just a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party but also underscores the importance of fair and transparent electoral processes. The decision not to order a re-election reinforces the need for accountability in elections.

