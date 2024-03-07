New Delhi In a significant development, the Indian Navy on Wednesday has commenced operations at a new base in Minicoy, Lakshadweep, named INS Jatayu. This strategic move enhances India's position in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, facilitating better control over potential threats emanating from the sea.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analyzed the strategic importance of the Indian Navy's new base, INS Jatayu, at Lakshadweep in India's maritime security.

Ensuring the security of both land and maritime borders is crucial for India's armed forces. While the Army safeguards the land borders, the Navy plays a vital role in protecting the maritime borders. Constant efforts are underway to strengthen the Indian Navy's capabilities in this regard.

The establishment of INS Jatayu comes at a critical juncture, with India aiming to bolster its presence in the Indian Ocean, particularly in proximity to the Maldives. This move is poised to counter China's growing influence in the region, as the base in Minicoy can effectively deter any hostile actions.

At a distance of 550 kilometers from the Maldives, Minicoy serves as the closest Indian Navy base. This proximity offers several advantages, including heightened security against piracy and improved response time to maritime threats, contributing to enhanced surveillance and operational efficiency in the Arabian Sea.

The decision to establish INS Jatayu underscores India's strategic interests, especially amidst escalating tensions between China and the Maldives. With Maldives increasingly aligning with China and opening its sea routes, having a strong Indian Navy presence in Minicoy assumes greater significance.

While a naval presence has existed in Minicoy since 1980, INS Jatayu represents a significant upgrade, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and weaponry. It serves as a key operational base for Indian Navy forces, facilitating swift responses to emergencies with capabilities to deploy P8-I aircraft and other fighter planes.