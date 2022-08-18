DNA Exclusive: How long will Mumbai deal with deaths due to potholes?

New Delhi: For a common man, who honestly pays his taxes and fulfils his duties as a responsible citizen, expecting basic amenities like water, shelter, electricity and proper roads to tread and ride on is the bare minimum to expect from the government but what about when instead of getting you to share of the facilities one loses their life? In a shocking and painful incident reported from India’s finance capital, Mumbai a couple, who was riding on a motorbike to work like a usual day lost their lives in an ill-fated accident on Tuesday. Courtesy, potholes on the highway. Now this news will make you furious and anguish as the couple is survived by a 6-year-old boy and 75-year-old mother and nobody knows who will look after them as the breadwinners of the family are now gone because the governments and administrations failed to do their job.

In today’s DNA, Zee Media’s Rohit Ranjan has analysed the road crisis in Maharashtra and why are the upright taxpayers of India not getting their share of infrastructure and development.

What caused the accident?

Naseer Shah, 39, along with his wife Chhaya Khullare, 38, died in a road accident. The couple was commuting from Andheri in Mumbai to Naigaon but due to the presence of potholes on the Western Express Highway, Shah lost his balance and fell on the road. During this, a dumper coming from behind hit them and both of them died on the spot.

Notably, both husband and wife were wearing helmets at the time of the accident. The driver of the dumper has been arrested.

Expressway is an accident-prone area

Notably, the expressway where the accident took place has many potholes that have formed from a row on the road. While the Western Express Highway is one of the busiest roads in Mumbai. This expressway is called the lifeline of Mumbai. Despite this, the administration pays no heed.

During the rainy season, it gets difficult to recognise such pots due to the deposit of water.

Mumbai traffic mishaps- In numbers

According to the data provided by the Mumbai Traffic Police, there were 2872 road accidents in the year 2019, 1812 in 2020 and 2230 in the year 2021. Here you should also know that for a long time in the year 2020 and 2021, due to Corona, the traffic was very less. So this year's figures are more worrying. From 2022 till the month of June there have been 15 thousand 433 road accidents.

Watch tonight's episode of DNA for inside details and analysis