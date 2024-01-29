DNA Exclusive: How Nitish Kumar Manages To Remain CM Despite Switchovers?

In today's DNA' Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the political turmoil of Bihar. At present, there is a discussion about Bihar's politics in the country. The government has changed, but not the Chief Minister. Today, in DNA, we will provide you with updates related to this interrogation. Additionally, we will reveal the secret behind how Nitish Kumar manages to become the Chief Minister every time, despite having fewer seats.

The political landscape in Bihar is unpredictable; no one knows what will happen when. Just this Saturday, Nitish Kumar left the Mahagathbandhan by bidding farewell to his old companions, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, and toppled the government. The next day, on Sunday, he formed a new government by meeting his old friends again. With the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar once again became the Chief Minister of Bihar. As soon as Nitish Kumar became CM again, the next day, the premises of his old allies were raided by the ED.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

Politics is a game of timing. Taking the right steps at the right time is politics. Changing the game at the right time, forgetting old grievances, making new friends, embracing enemies, hugging opponents—all of this is part of politics. In the 2020 elections, the friends with whom Nitish Kumar formed the government, i.e., the NDA, he did not hesitate to leave them in 2022 and make friends with his political enemies. Now, in the year of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar has again made friends with the BJP, leaving the RJD-Congress alliance. Changing paths when an opportunity arises is the biggest gamble in politics. This is what is bothering the RJD-Congress and INDI alliance.