DNA exclusive: How PM Narendra Modi instilled citizens' confidence by taking made-in-India COVAXIN shot

New Delhi: India on Monday (March 1, 2021) woke up to the surprising news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Prime Minister arrived at the AIIMS Hospital in Delhi early morning and announced the news of him getting vaccinated through his official social media accounts. PM Modi got vaccinated on a day when India kicked-off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which aims to vaccinate the age-appropriate groups.

In DNA on Monday with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, we look at how the Prime Minister has instilled citizen's confidence by taking the made-in-India COVAXIN shot.

PM Narendra Modi's vaccine jab boosts confidence:

When India gave the emergency-use authorization to two coronavirus vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, questions arose on their safety. While Covaxin has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, Covishield has been made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Many people thought that the foreign vaccine should be trusted and not the indigenous one. It's because people usually think that if there is an imported product, then it would be good. However, PM Narendra Modi's step has now put a full stop to these arguments and also a stamp of trust on the research of Indian scientists and doctors. The Prime Minister's move has also removed the fear from people's mind from getting vaccinated.

Politics around PM Narendra Modi getting COVID-19 vaccine:

Since PM Narendra Modi got the coronavirus vaccine shot on Monday morning, the pictures and videos of him taking the jab have been the subject of discussion all over the country. The Prime Minister wore a 'gamcha' of Assam with him when he went to the hospital, where he was administered the vaccine by two nurses from Puducherry and Kerala. Several opposition leaders have now started questioning the move and said that it is a publicity stunt for election campaigning.

Earlier on January 16 when the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced in India, the opposition had raised their doubts over the authenticity of the vaccine. They had asked the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders to get the vaccine first. Now, when the vaccine has been given, they are saying that these are publicity stunt for the upcoming assembly polls. They would have also asked for proof if the pictures or videos of PM getting vaccinated wouldn't be there.

25 lakh beneficiaries register on Co-Win portal on first day:



The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive across India witnessed over 25 lakh beneficiaries registering on the Co-Win portal on the very first day. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of the 25 lakh, 24.5 lakh are citizens, while the rest are healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs). About 6.44 lakh appointments were also booked on Monday by the citizen beneficiaries. The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began on Monday for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses have been given across India, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Monday. These include 66,95,665 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 25,57,837 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 53,27,587 FLWs (1st dose), 1,28,630 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

Live TV