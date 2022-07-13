DNA Exclusive: How Rajapaksa family exploited Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is witnessing an unprecedented situation today - the 2 crore plus population of the country has forced President Gottabaya Rajapaksa to flee the nation. President Rajapaksa, in an unprecedented development, fled to Maldives with his family today. As soon as the news of the President's fleeing came out, the protestors started a violent demonstration in Colombo.



In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of the current crisis in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, which is witnessing an economic crisis, also has law & order situation in the entire country. The protesters, that are mostly common people, have captured the official residences of the Prime Minister and the President.

In bizarre scenes, the protesters were seen taking dips in the swimming pool at President's official residence. The protesters have also set Prime Minister's residence on fire.

These protestors are mainly demanding the resignation of current President Gottabaya Rajapaksa.

It is being considered that the corruption on the part of the Rajapaksa family is the main reason for the current crisis in Sri Lanka. The crisis also gives a larger message - that if the administration of the country revolves around a single family - its system is set to fall.

Before the economic crisis, the Rajapaksa family used to hold all the major constitutional posts in the government of Sri Lanka. There were a total of seven members of this family in the government.

Among them, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the President. His brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, was the Prime Minister. Their brother, Chamal Rajapaksa was the irrigation minister and the youngest brother, Basil Rajapaksa, was the finance minister. That is, the four brothers were in the most powerful positions in the government.

Apart from this, Namal Rajapaksa, son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, was the Sports Minister and Shisendra Rajapakse, son of Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, was a junior minister in the government. That is, the government was working less in the interest of the country and more in the interest of the family - the reason why the family became more powerful but Sri Lanka became very weak as a country.

Watch DNA to understand in detail the current Sri Lankan crisis.