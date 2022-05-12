DNA Exclusive: Hurriyat Conference, MBBS and separatism

Jammu and Kashmir police has filed a chargesheet on state's terror funding module that has laid out shocking details. The chargesheet reveals as to how Hurriyat Conference used to get funding in name of sending medical students to Pakistan, and eventually used this money for separatist activities.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses Hurriyat Conference's model of getting funding in name of sending medical students from Kashmir to Pakistan.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has filed a chargesheet in a terror funding case that decoded the business model in detail.

The medical colleges in Pakistan have a separate quota for students from Kashmir. For the same, a total of 40 seats are reserved for the students from Kashmir. That is, the government of Pakistan encourages Kashmiri students to study in its colleges under a special programme. However, the students can't apply for admissions in these colleges directly. In order to get admitted to these colleges, the students have to get a recmmendation letter from Hurriyat Conference.

The Hurriyat Conferene is a group of 26 different parties that demand separation of Kashmir. So, in order to get an admission, it's a necessity to get a recomendation from Hurriyat Conference. And the students, who favour Hurriyat Conference's separatist agenda, are the only ones who are likely to get a letter of recomendation.

The buck doesn't stop here. The Hurriyat Conference also takes Rs 10 lakhs as donation from every student that it recomends for MBBS programme to the government of Pakistan. This way, the group gets upto Rs 4 crore every year in lieu of the recomendations.

