DNA Exclusive: In-depth analysis on Gyanvyapi row

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is finally taking place after a long wait of 500 years. However, there are many such sites across the country where similar disputes haven't ended. One such historic dispute is on Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque, which according to Hindu groups, was constructed after demolishing Kashi Vishwanath Temple

In today's DNA, Zee News' Aaditi Tyagi analyses the epic Gyanvyapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple dispute between Hindu and Muslim groups.

A mega survey is taking place inside the premises of the Gyanvapi temple for the past three days. On the third day of the survey today, the Hindu groups claimed that an idol of Lord Shiva was found inside the premises. The survey started at 8 am today. The Shiva idol was found during the survey only. The survey was carried out by a court-appointed commissioner, and representatives from Hindu and Muslim sides.

The Hindu side had demanded vacating of Vazu (a pond-like place where Muslims wash their hands before Namaz). The Hindu side also wanted video-filming of the Vazu. While the Muslim side protested against the demand initially, they agreed later. As per the claim, the idol was during this process only.

As per the claims made by the Hindu side, there's a chamber beneath the Vazu, that might have more idols of Hindu gods and goddesses. The Hindu side also claims that further excavation below the Vazu can shed more light on the matter.

Now, a separate petition has been filed for the same in a local Varanasi court. With this, the Hindu side has also demanded the safeguarding the Shiva idol found during the survey.

The court, in response, has ordered the sealing of the place where the Shiva idol was found.

Watch DNA with Aditi Tyagi to understand the Gyanvyapi row in detail.