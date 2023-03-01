DNA Exclusive: India Braces For Heat Waves After 'Unusually' Warm February

New Delhi: This year, the winter season seems to have ended quite soon with summer making its presence felt strongly across the country. The IMD said this was the hottest February in the last 122 years. The day's maximum temperature in February recorded an average of 29.54 °C and after the year 1901, February has never been so hot. This is a matter of concern and is likely due to climate change.

In Gujarat's Bhuj, on February 16, the temperature had crossed 40 degrees. The IMD even warned of a heatwave in March and issued an advisory as well. The Meteorological Department and the Union Health Ministry have instructed people to be careful in view of the possibility of severe heat in the year 2023.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will discuss the IMD's advisory for the heatwave and why summers are getting dangerously hotter.

According to the instructions, people have been advised to remain hydrated. They are also advised to eat fruits and vegetables. In addition, people need to cover their heads while going out to protect themselves from direct sunlight. Apart from this, people are told to not go out in the sun between 12 pm to 3 pm. This is the first time the government has issued a heat wave advisory in February.

The heatwave in the month of February has also affected the health of several people. People have already started reeling from the ailments that they would face during the peak summer season.

Unfortunately, India is quite vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather has been predicted in the coming years if the climate change situation worsens. This not only poses a threat to people's health but to farming activities as well.