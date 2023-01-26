DNA Exclusive: India's 74th Republic Day Parade Witnesses Many Firsts

New Delhi: India celebrated its 74th Republic Day today with fervor and enthusiasm. Like every year, spectacular tableaux were taken out in a grand fashion but this year it was at Kartavya path. A unique confluence of the culture and military power of different states of the country was witnessed. There were many firsts that took place on this Republic Day which made it special.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will discuss the spectacular Republic Day celebrations that took place in the national capital Delhi and the key moments from it.

A total of 23 types of tableaux were taken out in today's parade. Except for the aircraft, the weapons included in it were completely indigenous which is a huge milestone.

Through the tableaux of indigenous weapons, India was demonstrating its strength to the superpowers of the world. For the first time, the chief guest of the Republic Day parade was the President of Egypt, Abdel Fateh El Sisi. A contingent of the Egyptian army also took part in the parade.

The Dare Devils team built the Hamoun Pyramid on motorcycles to pay special respect to Egypt. 33 daredevils on 9 motorcycles formed a pyramid formation. It was one of the most difficult feats of the daredevils.

For the first time in this parade, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had a tableau. The purpose of this tableau was to advise people to stay away from drugs.

This year's parade also showcased women's empowerment as many units were led by women, and some units included female officers for the first time The entire contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force consisted only of women.