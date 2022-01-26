DNA Exclusive: India's biggest mistake - 'copy-pasting' from western countries

The nation will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on January 26. Some people will wake up on time and watch the 26th January parade on this day, however, some will just take this day as a holiday - plan their party and movie schedules. However, the biggest question that stands in front of us this day is - why India didn't make the desired success despite being rich in resources?

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses India's slow growth compared to the nations that got independence around the same time in 1940s.

China (1949), Korea (1945) and Israel (1948) are some countries that got independence around the same time as India. However, these countries are way more developed and organised in comparison to India in the present time.

So, what did actually these nations do to become this successful? Or, why did India, despite being resourceful, lag behind when it came to development.

India's biggest mistake, our analysis says, has been the trend of copy-pasting from western countries.

India always worked on taking up ideas of the other nations. The nation copied - rather than working - for the ideas and innovations that could have solved its own issue. The nation never made an analysis of its strength and weaknesses. The country, unfortunately, even copy-pasted the Constitution and the process of conducting elections.

So, when the nation adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950, it borrowed most of the policy ideas from the Britishers who ruled the nation for almost 200 years. Similarly, the process to elect the President was copied from Ireland.

In simpler words - India did a big mistake by adopting for the "borrowed principles". Our leaders were so influenced by the western nations that they surrendered in front of their language, culture and principles.

India of today is dependent on others due to this psychology only.

Live TV