In India, the minorities of the country are its strength and we need to recognize this. India has 200 million Muslims and India has the largest Muslim population in the world after Indonesia. These 200 million people are India's soft power. But India has not been very successful in identifying its soft power properly.

After having such a large number of Muslims in India, the nation's should have been stronger among the Islamic countries and India would have been able to keep its position firmly among these countries. But still, India is on the backfoot. At a time when we should be a stakeholder, India keeps answering the allegations.

In organizations like the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a motion is brought against India and it is said that India has not taken care of the Muslims of the country by removing Article 370 from Kashmir. But the truth is that there are only 85,67,000 Muslims living in Jammu and Kashmir, whereas the number of Muslims living in the rest of the country is more than 19 crore.

Most of the Muslims are living happily like the rest of Indians but Kashmir is very cleverly combined with all the Muslims of India. 19 crore Muslims are instigated in the name of 85 lakh Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a conspiracy to defame India. Therefore, the minorities of the country should recognize their soft power and defeat the powers that divide the country.

Now we explain to you through a piece of news that when the soft power of a country makes up its mind for a change what becomes of the result. The picture of the results of the District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir so far is clear to a large extent. In the results so far, BJP has emerged as the largest party in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. The BJP has got more seats than other parties in the elections and parties like the National Conference, PDP are behind the BJP.

A total of 280 seats of the District Development Council were held in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, BJP has won 70 seats, NC in 56 seats, Independent in 43 seats, PDP in 26 seats, Congress in 21 seats, JKAP in 10 seats, JKPC in 6 seats and JKPM in 3 seats. The challenge before the BJP was the Gupkar alliance but the emerging election results are telling that this alliance of 7 parties has suffered a lot in the elections.

The Gupakar coalition has won 64 seats and is leading in 52 seats which means that this alliance is currently ahead in 116 seats. But it is to be noted that there are 7 parties in this alliance which means that these parties together are ahead in 116 seats and BJP alone is in a strong position in 73 seats. The counting of votes is still going on and there may be a slight change in these results.

But if the BJP remains the single largest party even in the final results it can be called a very major start of the change in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the election of new India in which India's soft power means that the minorities have made everyone feel their strength.

