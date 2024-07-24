DNA Exclusive: Out of 19 individuals on board, only one survived the plane crash at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. The plane, belonging to Nepal's Saurya Airlines, crashed shortly after takeoff en route to Pokhara.

The crash involved a 21-year-old plane that had been grounded for a month due to engine faults. The aircraft was being flown to Pokhara for an engine inspection, with engineers and technicians on board. Despite the known issues with the plane’s engine, it was flown, leading to the tragic accident. The crash was visible from several kilometers away.

In today’s episode of DNA Anant Tyagi analysed, the dire consequences of such negligence and emphasised the severe safety concerns regarding air travel in Nepal.

Nepal has a troubling history with aviation safety. Over the past 30 years, the country has experienced 30 plane crashes, with 12 occurring since 2010. The most recent major crash before this incident happened in January 2023, involving a Yeti Airlines flight that resulted in 72 fatalities.

The European Union has banned Nepalese airlines for the past 11 years due to safety concerns.